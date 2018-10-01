Featured Events
UPCOMING EVENTS
- October 12: Waggin' Tales
- October 12: Dallas Pumpkin Festival
- October 12: Downtown Dallas "Second Saturdays" Outdoor Pop-up Market
- October 14: Pacific Plaza Dedication Ceremony
- October 16 - 20: World Food Championships
- October 17: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
- October 17 - 19: Pacific Plaza Grand Opening
- October 24: Addams Family Values
- October 26: Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival
- October 31: Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets
- October 31: Hocus Pocus
- November 9: Waggin' Tales
- November 28: Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot
- December 7: Dallas Holiday Parade
- December 7: Klyde Warren Park's Holiday Show & Tree Lighting
